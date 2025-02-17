Tribute to police dog who protected the people of Warwickshire for years
Warwickshire Police have paid tribute to police dog Koko who protected the people of Warwickshire for almost eight years.
Serving alongside her human colleague PC Susnik, PD Koko is remembered for detaining countless suspects, finding numerous pieces of evidence that would have otherwise been missed and for having an impressive ability to track down hedgehogs and the postman.
Sadly, she was taken ill suddenly in the past few weeks and died.
Warwickshire Police have said: “She was incredibly sweet – and quite possibly the cleverest dog of all time. “Thank you for everything, PD Koko.”