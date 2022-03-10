Triple killer who murdered a Leamington woman faces life in jail

Anthony Russell (photo from West Midlands Police)

A triple killer is facing a life sentence for the murders of a mother and son and rape and murder of a second woman from Leamington.

Anthony Russell, aged 39, struck three times in just seven days in October, 2020, and the manhunt that led to his arrest was one of the largest in recent years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It began on October 23 when Julie Williams, 58, phoned police to report that her son David Williams, 31, had not been seen since October 21

WATCH: New video shows the moment triple killer Anthony Russell was arrested - click here to view it

On 25 October 25, police were called by her sister to say that Julie was now missing.

Officers forced their way into her house and found her dead on the living room floor, having been violently attacked by Russell earlier in the day.

Russell fled Coventry on October 26 after the discovery of Julie Williams, with money and a mobile phone he had robbed from a 78-year-old man the day before.

David Williams, Julie Williams and Nicole McGregor (photo from West Midlands Police).

Later that day officers raided Russell’s home in Riley Square, Coventry, after a tip-off that he had confessed to killing Julie and David Williams.

There they found David’s body hidden under a bed. He had also suffered multiple injuries.

A major manhunt was launched for Russell, who lived in the same road in Coventry as his first victims.

Russell used public transport to travel to Kenilworth where he immediately continued his violent spree by robbing a woman aged 71 of £200, dragging her along the ground.

Anthony Russell (photo from West Midlands Police)

Again using public transport, Russell arrived in Leamington at about 2.45pm.

Sadly, 31-year-old Nicole McGregor - the third murder victim - was found in woodland on Newbold Comyn in Leamington a few days later.

Nicole was 18 weeks pregnant when she was killed by Russell, only hours after he had arrived there.

Russell was last seen leaving Leamington on foot on the 28th, where at 2pm he again preyed on a vulnerable victim, a 75-year-old man.

After asking him for directions, Russell followed him into his home and attacked him before making off in his car

After a nationwide manhunt, Russell was finally found in Staffordshire in the early hours of October 30. He was sleeping in the car he’d stolen two days earlier.

A major investigation established how Russell had killed David first, and then his mother because she knew what had happened and would tell the police.

When questioned by officers in custody, he remained silent with a blanket over his head.

Russell has since admitted the three murders, as well as the three robberies and wounding of the carjacking victim.

Today (March 10) he was also found guilty of the rape of his final victim, Nicole, on the day he killed her.

He will be sentenced tomorrow at Warwick Crown Court.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, who heads the police's Homicide team, said: “This was a violent series of killings which happened over a period of just seven days, but which have left two families devastated for the rest of their lives.

“We believe that David was killed due to Russell’s mistaken belief that he was in a relationship with his girlfriend.

“When Russell went to speak to Julie about her son’s disappearance, we suspect that he confessed to David’s killing. He then killed Julie to stop her from speaking to the police.

“There’s no known link between Russell and Nicole, and it appears to be pure chance that he has encountered her.

“The huge effort that went into tracking Russell down, including national media appeals, can’t be overstated. We worked around the clock to bring him to justice, and I’m glad that that is what has happened today.