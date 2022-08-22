Truck driven by suspected drink driver collides with two vehicles in Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suspected drink driver was arrested after his truck collided with two vehicles in Leamington.

A suspected drink driver was arrested after his truck collided with two vehicles in Leamington.

Officers were called to a collision in George Street at about 5.30am yesterday (Sunday August 21) that left his truck on its side.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23-year-old-man from Little Kineton was arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

He was one of six people arrested by Warwickshire Police over the weekend on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

Among the other arrests was a 57-year-old man from Coventry who was stopped at 2.40am yesterday on suspicion of drink driving on The Parade in Leamington. Officers saw him driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro and stopped him due what they described as a 'moving traffic offence'. He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on September 30.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old man from Whitnash was arrested yesterday at 12.45am when he appeared to pass officers at speed in his VW Golf. When he was stopped by officers, he failed a roadside breath test. He was later charged with drink driving and is currently scheduled to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on September 30.