Trustees 'speechless' after life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dunchurch Village Hall

The discovery was made earlier today.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Photo by Richard Bell.Photo by Richard Bell.
Photo by Richard Bell.

Village hall trustees have been left ‘speechless’ after a life-saving defibrillator was stolen from the hall in Dunchurch.

The discovery was made earlier today and has been reported to the police.

A spokesperson said: “On going to change the battery today in the defibrillator unit located at the village hall it appears that someone has stolen the actual unit within the box.

“The trustees are reporting this to the police and are left speechless that someone would do such a thing.

“We want to make you aware of this in case a genuine requirement arises for its use.”

A defibrillator is in place at Dunchurch library should one be needed in an emergency.

Warwickshire Police has been contacted for comment.