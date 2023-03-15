Two boys are among three people charged following burglary at a house in Warwick

They all appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday March 14)

Three people have been charged following a burglary in Warwick.

Officers were alerted to a burglary in progress at a house in Browning Avenue at about 1am on Monday (March 13).

Officers arrived a short time later, but the offenders had already fled the scene.

However, 20 minutes later officers stopped a car in Widney Manor Road containing tools and people matching the description of the offenders. They were all arrested.

Two 17-year-old boys – from Birmingham and Droitwich – were charged with burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Esher Moore, 18, of Barnes Hill, Birmingham was also charged with burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.