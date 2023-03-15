Two boys are among three people charged following burglary at a house in Warwick

Three people have been charged following a burglary in Warwick.
Officers were alerted to a burglary in progress at a house in Browning Avenue at about 1am on Monday (March 13).
Officers arrived a short time later, but the offenders had already fled the scene.
However, 20 minutes later officers stopped a car in Widney Manor Road containing tools and people matching the description of the offenders. They were all arrested.
Two 17-year-old boys – from Birmingham and Droitwich – were charged with burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Esher Moore, 18, of Barnes Hill, Birmingham was also charged with burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
They all appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday March 14) where one of the 17-year-old boys was remanded and the other two were bailed all to appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 30.