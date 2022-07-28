Two boys from Leamington and Warwick charged with assaulting emergency worker as well as drug offences and possessing a weapon

A 16-year-old boy, from Leamington, has been charged with one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
A 14-year-old boy, from Warwick, has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker and three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
The charges follow an investigation by Thames Valley Police and relate to an offence that occurred on Monday July 25 on White Lion Walk, Banbury.
The boys appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday July 27) and were released on conditional bail to both appear at Oxford Crown Court on September 5.