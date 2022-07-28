Two boys from Leamington and Warwick charged with assaulting emergency worker as well as drug offences and possessing a weapon

Two boys from Leamington and Warwick have been charged with assaulting emergency worker as well as drug offences and possessing a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy, from Leamington, has been charged with one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

A 14-year-old boy, from Warwick, has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker and three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

The charges follow an investigation by Thames Valley Police and relate to an offence that occurred on Monday July 25 on White Lion Walk, Banbury.