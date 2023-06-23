Two cannabis farms discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington

And a third one was found in Nuneaton

Two cannabis farms have been discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington.

And a third one was found in another part of the county after a fire at the property.

The first drug farm was found in Brese Avenue, Warwick, Thursday June 15 after EDF received reports of a cannabis grow and bypassing of electricity.

After further investigation, police from Rugby CID found 202 plants and arrested a 31-year-old man from Leamington.

On Charlotte Street in Leamington, Rugby units identified another cannabis grow with 140 plants on site.

Another arrest was made – a 25-year-old man from Leamington .

On Oldbury Road in Nuneaton, a fire broke out at around 11am in a property now known to be derelict.

After the fire service had made the area safe, police discovered that all three floors of the building had been used to grow more than 100 plants. No arrests have been made as yet.

Superintendent Lee Kemp said: “This was a good day for law enforcement, even if it was a terrible day for the organised rings that grow cannabis in this way.

“I’d like to say thanks in particular to the fire service, who prevented the blaze in Oldbury Road from causing greater harm to the surrounding area.

