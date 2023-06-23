Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Two cannabis farms discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington

And a third one was found in Nuneaton
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

Two cannabis farms have been discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington.

And a third one was found in another part of the county after a fire at the property.

The first drug farm was found in Brese Avenue, Warwick, Thursday June 15 after EDF received reports of a cannabis grow and bypassing of electricity.

Most Popular
Two cannabis farms have been discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington.Two cannabis farms have been discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington.
Two cannabis farms have been discovered on the same day in Warwick and Leamington.

After further investigation, police from Rugby CID found 202 plants and arrested a 31-year-old man from Leamington.

On Charlotte Street in Leamington, Rugby units identified another cannabis grow with 140 plants on site.

Another arrest was made – a 25-year-old man from Leamington .

On Oldbury Road in Nuneaton, a fire broke out at around 11am in a property now known to be derelict.

After the fire service had made the area safe, police discovered that all three floors of the building had been used to grow more than 100 plants. No arrests have been made as yet.

Superintendent Lee Kemp said: “This was a good day for law enforcement, even if it was a terrible day for the organised rings that grow cannabis in this way.

“I’d like to say thanks in particular to the fire service, who prevented the blaze in Oldbury Road from causing greater harm to the surrounding area.

If anyone has any information about any of the farms mentioned in this release, they can make a report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report/ using the below incident numbers: Brese Avenue, Warwick – Incident 119 of 15 June; Charlotte Street, Leamington – Incident 454 of 15 June; Oldbury Road, Nuneaton – Incident 179 of 15 June.