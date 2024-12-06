Two cars stolen from Southam home during burglary

Police are appealing for information.

Two cars were stolen from a home in Southam during a burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said the incident, which happened in Shuckburgh Road was reported at around 7.44am on November 8.

Officers said the house was broken into overnight, and car keys were taken from inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two BMW cars were then taken, which were outside the front of the home.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

If anyone has any information that could help with the investigation, particularly if they have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, they should contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 52 of November 8.

The officer in charge of the investigation is DC 2053 Dubad.

Information can be provided to Warwickshire Police via the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

Information can also be given by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/