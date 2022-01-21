Two disqualified drivers stopped for numerous offences in Warwick and Leamington

A disqualified driver who was wanted on a police warrant was stopped in Warwick.

Two disqualified drivers have been stopped for numerous offences in Warwick and Leamington.

In Warwick, the driver also failed a roadside drugs test and did not have any insurance.

On top of that, officers found defects on the tyres.

In Leamington, police stopped a BMW 320D which was reported stolen by means of fraud. The driver was also disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is being dealt with for the offences.