Two disqualified drivers stopped for numerous offences in Warwick and Leamington

Two disqualified drivers have been stopped for numerous offences in Warwick and Leamington.

In Warwick, the driver also failed a roadside drugs test and did not have any insurance.

On top of that, officers found defects on the tyres.

In Leamington, police stopped a BMW 320D which was reported stolen by means of fraud. The driver was also disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.

