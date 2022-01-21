Two disqualified drivers stopped for numerous offences in Warwick and Leamington

Two disqualified drivers have been stopped for numerous offences in Warwick and Leamington.
In Warwick, the driver also failed a roadside drugs test and did not have any insurance.
On top of that, officers found defects on the tyres.
Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.
In Leamington, police stopped a BMW 320D which was reported stolen by means of fraud. The driver was also disqualified from driving and had no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver is being dealt with for the offences.