Two drivers end up on the wrong side of the law after being stopped in Lutterworth

Two drivers ended up on the wrong side of the law after being stopped separately by police in Lutterworth today (Wednesday).

A Volkswagen driver stop-checked by officers on Leicester Road, Lutterworth, this morning was found to have no insurance and no driving licence.

They will get nine penalty points as well as being fined.

The driver of a Ford Ka stopped by police in Lutterworth this afternoon had no insurance either.