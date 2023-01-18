Two drug dealers jailed for dealing class A drugs in Rugby and Leamington

Two drug dealers have been jailed for dealing class A drugs in Rugby and Leamington

Keaton Clements and Nathan Kyle were first arrested in Tavistock Street, Leamington in March 2022 after officers from Leamington CID found Kyle smoking cannabis. A search of the pair led to the seizure of two bags of cannabis and a mobile phone.

A scuffle broke out during which one of the officers was struck to the face by Clements. Kyle fled throwing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine down a drain as he went. He was captured and arrested.

The pair were later released while enquiries continued.

Nathan Kyle and Keaton Clements

Then in July, they were arrested again after CCTV operators in Rugby spotted a suspected drug deal in the town centre.

Officers from Rugby CID stopped Clements and Kyle nearby and seized cannabis from them.

The pair gave officers false details; the officers didn’t believe them and took them back to Rugby Police Station for a more thorough search where they discovered 120 wraps of class A drugs in Clements’ underwear.

They were arrested and charged.

During a hearing at Coventry Crown Court Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday January 17) Clements, 25, previously of Nicholas Street, Coventry was sentenced to four years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, and one count each of possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Kyle, 26, previously of Dormer Harris Avenue, Coventry was sentenced to three years and three months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Detective Constable Sara Skinner from Leamington CID said: “Dealers like Clements and Kyle are the scourge of our communities; they bring with them crime, violence and exploitation on top of the devastating effects class A drug addiction has on users and their families."