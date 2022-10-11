Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two Leamington men charged following drugs raid in town

They appeared in court yesterday (Monday)

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 5:19pm
Muritan Hysa and Eriklent Hysa were remanded in custody and appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday October 10.
Muritan Hysa and Eriklent Hysa were remanded in custody and appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday October 10.

Two Leamington men have been charged following a drugs raid in town.

As we previously reported, Police raided a house in England Crescent in Leamington on Friday October 7

Today (Tuesday), Warwickshire Police said that two men have been charged with being concerned in the production of a class B drug.

Muritan Hysa and Eriklent Hysa were remanded in custody and appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday October 10.