Two Leamington men charged following drugs raid in town
They appeared in court yesterday (Monday)
Two Leamington men have been charged following a drugs raid in town.
As we previously reported, Police raided a house in England Crescent in Leamington on Friday October 7
Today (Tuesday), Warwickshire Police said that two men have been charged with being concerned in the production of a class B drug.
Muritan Hysa and Eriklent Hysa were remanded in custody and appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday October 10.