Two Leamington suspects arrested after reports of people stealing parcels from doorsteps

Officers investigating a spate of parcels being stolen from outside houses and shoplifting offences in Leamington have arrested two people.

The pair were arrested yesterday (Monday March 11) following a report of a theft at Leamington Shopping Park, formerly known as The Shires Retail Park, between Leamington and Warwick.

A 37-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of 18 counts of theft and a 39-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of 16 counts of theft.

Officers are investigating 12 incidents of parcels being stolen from outside houses and six incidents of shoplifting.

Warwickshire Police said the incidents happened between October 2023 and March 2024.

The suspects have been bailed until April while enquiries continue.