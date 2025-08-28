Two men accused of allegedly abducting, kidnapping and raping 13-year-old girl in Nuneaton appear in court

Two men accused of the alleged abduction, kidnap and rape of a 13-year-old girl in Nuneaton have appeared in court today (Thursday August 28)

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, and Mohammad Kabir, 23, both Afghan nationals, appeared at Warwick Crown Court where they faced further charges of:

Ahmad Mulakhil - abducting a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one additional count of rape of a child under 13. Originally charged with two counts of rape on July 27.

Mohammad Kabir - attempting to take a child and abducting a child. Originally charged on August 2 with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13. The abducting a child charge replaces the charge of kidnap.

All of the other original charges of rape still stand. All charges relate to the same victim.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges and have been remanded in custody. A trial date has been set at the same court for January 26, 2026.