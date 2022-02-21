Two men admit producing cannabis after the discovery of huge cannabis factory that brought traffic in Leamington to a standstill

Two men have pleaded guilty to producing cannabis after the discovery of a huge cannabis factory which brought traffic in Leamington to a standstill.

Bath Street was closed when police raided the former Coventry Building Society building on Wednesday January 19. They found more than 300 cannabis plants.

With other road closures ongoing, the raid brought traffic to a halt across the town.

Police found more than 400 cannabis plants during the raid.

Last week, at Warwick Crown Court Ibrahim Cura, 26, of no fixed abode, and Ilirian Nebiu, 23, of Bath Street, Leamington, each pleaded guilty to one count of producing cannabis.

Cura pleaded not guilty to a count of criminal damage.

Their sentencing is expected to take place on March 11.