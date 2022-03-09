Two men appear in court accused of trying to steal a car in Lutterworth

Two men have appeared at court accused of trying to steal a car in Lutterworth.

Aurimas Pikciunas, 28, and Mindaugas Zukauskas, 40, both of Shields Road, Newcastle, were charged with going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle at Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Tuesday).

Pikciunas and Zukauskas were both remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday April 19.

They were arrested by Harborough police after an incident on Douglas Bader Drive, Lutterworth, in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday).