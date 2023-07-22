Two men arrested after a bike stolen in Leamington was tracked by its owner

Officers arrested the two men after they left the bike and made off on foot.

Two men have been arrested after a bike was stolen in Leamington and was tracked by its owner.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (July 19), which was shared by Warwickshire Police on its Facebook Page.

The bike was stolen in Leamington but the thieves were caught thanks to the owner being able to track the vehicle – helping police catch up to it.

On the post it said: “We received a call last night from someone who was using a tracking device to track his motorbike that had just been stolen in Leamington.

"Officers caught up with the stolen bike in The Approach and following a short foot chase two suspects were arrested.