Two men arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Leamington at the weekend

Two men were arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Leamington over the weekend.
An officer reported being assaulted when they spoke to a man about behaving antisocially while on patrol in Russell Street in Leamington in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 30).
Officers said that the man became aggressive and he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
The officers reported that a friend of the man tried to prevent the arrest and assaulted an officer.
A 21-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.
He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The other man – a 22-year-old from Cubbington – was later fined for being drunk and disorderly.