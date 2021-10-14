Two men arrested after police spot drug dealing in Rugby town centre

Church Street, Google Maps.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police spotted a suspected drug dealing in Rugby town centre.

Plain clothed officers witnesses a suspected drugs deal take place on Church Street around 2pm on Wednesday, October 13.

Police then seized suspected class A drugs, a mobile phone and cash from a 29-year-old Leicester man - before arresting him on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Shortly afterwards, officers stopped a man on Drury Lane.

Drugs, cash and a mobile phone were seized and a 36-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Both men remain in police custody.