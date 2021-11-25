Two men arrested after police spot suspected drug deal in a Leamington park

Two men have been arrested after plain clothed officers from the Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team spotted a suspected drug deal in Leamington.

Officers were on patrol in Victoria Park yesterday (Wednesday November 24) when they spotted the suspected deal.

Two men were detained and suspected class A drugs, and cash were seized.

Two men have been arrested after officers spotted a suspected drug deal in Leamington

Two men from Birmingham, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Both have been bailed until next month while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 209 of November 24.