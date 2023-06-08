Both men have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two men have been arrested after two vans were stolen from properties in Warwick and Kenilworth about two weeks ago.

The first incident happened at a property on Exham Close in Warwick sometime between 5pm on Saturday (May 27) and 6am on Sunday (May 28), when a white Ford Transit van was stolen.

A second Ford Transit van was then stolen from a house on Mortimer Lane in Kenilworth.

Investigations began and a 36-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

Subsequent enquiries led officers to arrest a 25-year-old man from Birmingham on Monday (June 5) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

PC Max Jordan said: “Through the proactive work of our Patrol Investigation Unit and great intelligence, we were able to make two arrests in connection with the thefts.

“We’re keen to tackle vehicle and inquisitive crime and we will be fully investigating these incidents to try and get a positive outcome for the victims.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and we would ask anyone who has information or can help with our investigation to contact the force quoting incident 36 of May 28.”

To report information to Warwickshire Police online go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ alternatively people can call 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers at its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/