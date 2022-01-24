Two men arrested and a 'large quantity' of hard drugs seized as police raid house in Rugby

Bridget Street. Photo: Google Streetview.

Two men were arrested and a significant amount of hard drugs were seized when police raided a house on Bridget Street in the early hours of Thursday, January 20.

Acting on intelligence received, officers from Proactive CID in Rugby entered the property and seized what they described as a 'large quantity' of suspected class A and B drugs as well as a 'substantial' amount of cash.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, a 31-year-old from Coventry and a 37-year-old from Rugby, were found inside and arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply.

Both were later released on bail, under investigation.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who has information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 27 of 20 January 2022.