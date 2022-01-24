Two men arrested and a 'large quantity' of hard drugs seized as police raid house in Rugby

Two men were arrested and a significant amount of hard drugs were seized when police raided a house on Bridget Street in the early hours of Thursday, January 20.
Acting on intelligence received, officers from Proactive CID in Rugby entered the property and seized what they described as a 'large quantity' of suspected class A and B drugs as well as a 'substantial' amount of cash.
Two men, a 31-year-old from Coventry and a 37-year-old from Rugby, were found inside and arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply.
Both were later released on bail, under investigation.
Enquiries are continuing and anyone who has information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 27 of 20 January 2022.
Anyone preferring to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.