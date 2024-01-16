Two men arrested as officers investigate rape in Leamington and seek cyclist who spoke to victim

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers investigating a rape in Leamington are trying to identify a cyclist who spoke to the victim following the attack.

The cyclist was seen talking to the victim at around 7pm last Sunday (January 14) near to the Vue cinema in Augusta Place, a shortly after the attack was said to have happened.

The cyclist is described as being a woman in mid-40s with shoulder length dark hair. She was wearing a three-quarter-length coat and riding a white bike.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Rape investigator Detective Sergeant Nic Norris said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who has been left distressed by the attack.

"We believe the cyclist is the first person she disclosed the attack to, so it is important we identify her.”