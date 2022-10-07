Two men arrested following drugs raid on cannabis factory in Leamington home

Officers forced their way into the property in England Crescent today (Friday) and found 123 cannabis plants.

Two men were in the house and they remain in custody.

The raid was carried out by the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team with help from their colleagues in Warwick and the Tactical Support Team.

PC Lake from Leamington SNT said "This is an excellent result for the team, and were pleased to have shut down this particular cultivation which was operating in our community.

"We wouldn't be able to carry out this sort of operation if it wasn't for information given to us by members of the public. We are always grateful for any little hunch they may have and will always take it seriously and look into reports made to us."