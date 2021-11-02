Two men arrested for drugs offences after officers stop vehicle in Leamington

Two men have been arrested after officers stopped a vehicle in Leamington.
A search of the vehicle in Avenue Road at about 12.25pm last Friday (October 29) revealed a bag containing 14 wraps of suspected class A drugs. £500 of cash was later discovered hidden on the person of the passenger.
A 30-year-old man from Coventry and an 18-year-old man from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Both have been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 84 of 29 October or report via the Warwickshire Police website.
Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.