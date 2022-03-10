Two men arrested outside Rugby Railway Station on suspicion of being involved in drug dealing

The men have been released on bail

By Rugby Advertiser
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:44 pm
Rugby Station. Photo: Google Streetview.

Two men were arrested at Rugby Railway Station on the afternoon of March 7 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The two men, both from Rugby, were stopped and searched by officers at around 5.30pm.

One of the men, aged 46, was found to have several wraps of suspected Class A drugs in his possession.

The other man, aged 52, was later found to have suspected Class A drugs during a search conducted at Rugby Police Station.

Both men have subsequently been released on bail while investigations continue.