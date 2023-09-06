Two men charged after police raid two properties in Warwick and find cannabis farms inside

They were were charged in Coventry Magistrates Court today (September 6) and are due to appear in Warwick Crown Court on October 5.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged for cannabis cultivation after police raided two properties in Warwick.

The first of the two addresses raided on Tuesday morning (September 5) was in Sycamore Grove, where 48 near-mature plants were discovered in the property after executing a warrant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this raid, Tonin Pashollari (32, of no fixed abode) was arrested and charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Two men have been arrested and charged for cannabis cultivation following two raids on cannabis farms in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Police

The second raid was oin Pattens Road, where an additional 45 plants were discovered following a Section 17 entry and search of the address.

These 45 plants were caught in the early stages of growth.

After this, Kledi Muca (20, of no fixed abode) was arrested and charged for production of cannabis.

Both men were charged in Coventry Magistrates Court today (September 6) and are due to appear in Warwick Crown Court on October 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Ben Brewster said “We’ve been able to seize these drugs thanks to information provided by the community, to whom we would like to say a huge thank you.

“These reports are from people sick of their neighbourhoods being used to produce cannabis with no respect for their wellbeing.”

If anyone would like to report any criminal activities taking place near them, they can contact Warwickshire Police via its website at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.