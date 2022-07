Two men have been charged after police spotted a suspected heroin deal in Rugby.

Detectives from Rugby Proactive CID spotted the suspects in the Benn area of the town on April 27.

Tyrae Thompson, 19, of Storrs Place, Birmingham, and Michael TInkler, 38, of Oaks Drive, Featherstone, have now been charged concerning in the supply of heroin and will both appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on August 26.