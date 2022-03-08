Two men charged with attempting to steal a car from Lutterworth

Two men have been arrested by police and charged after an attempt was made to steal a car from Lutterworth overnight.

Aurimas Pikciunas, 28, and Mindaugas Zukauskas, 40, both of Shields Road, Newcastle, have been accused of going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two suspects were due to appear at Leicester magistrates’ court today (Tuesday).

Two men have been arrested by police and charged after an attempt was made to steal a car from Lutterworth overnight.

Pikciunas and Zukauskas were charged after an incident in Douglas Bader Drive, Lutterworth.