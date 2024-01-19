Police are still trying to identify a cyclist who is reported to have spoken to victim shortly after the incident.

Two men have been charged with rape following attack in Leamington.

Marc Coomey, 22, of Binswood Avenue, Leamington was charged with rape, committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence and possession of cannabis.

Jack Smith, 21, of Hob Lane, Burton Green was charged with rape and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

The charged follow an incident last Sunday (January 14).

An investigation began after police received a report that a woman had been raped by two men on Sunday afternoon.

The men appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday 17 January) where they were remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 23 February.

Police are still trying to identify a cyclist who is reported to have spoken to victim after the incident.

In an appeal earlier this week, Warwickshire Police said the cyclist was seen talking to the victim at around 7pm near to the Vue cinema in Augusta Place.

The cyclist is described as being a woman in mid-40s with shoulder length dark hair. She was wearing a three-quarter-length coat and riding a white bike.

Anyone with information that can help police with the investigation can go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 220 of January 14 2024.