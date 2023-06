The incident happened in Leicester Road, near Tesco

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured in a suspected road rage incident in Rugby.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Friday, June 16, on the A426 Leicester Road near Tesco.

Anyone who saw the men, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or visit warwickshire.police.uk/report citing incident 193 of June 16.

