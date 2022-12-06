Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) found a large cannabis cultivation after they executed a drugs warrant in England Crescent on October 7.
Two men were arrested inside and charged - and on November 29 they appeared at Warwick Crown Court.
Advertisement
Eriklent Hysa, 23, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and 19-year-old Muritan Hysa was sentenced to 14 months in a young offenders institution.
Advertisement
PC Lake from Leamington SNT said: “I’m happy that the court has given custodial sentences to both men in this case. This shows that both police and the courts will not take lightly cannabis production in our communities, and I hope this give the public confidence that if they bring information to our attention, it will be taken seriously and acted upon.
"If anyone has information about drug dealing in their communities please contact us on 101, via our website or anonymously via Crimestoppers."