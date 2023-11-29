Two men jailed after Rugby police uncover cannabis factory at village home

Officers could smell cannabis and see visible vents on the roof when they approached the property

Two men have been jailed after they were caught running a cannabis factory at a house in Ryton.

Officers from Rugby’s CID team attended the property on Oxford Road on August 29 having received a tip off that cannabis was being grown inside.

From the outside they could smell cannabis and see visible vents on the roof while inside fans could be heard and the electricity appeared to have been bypassed.

Mariglend Cela and Jednor Lleshi

Further searches led to 568 plants being found with officers arresting two men – Jednor Lleshi, 25, and Mariglend Cela, 27.

The pair pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a class B drug at an earlier hearing in October.

And appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (20 November), Lleshi, of Rotton Park Road, Edgbaston was jailed for 32 weeks. Cela, of no fixed abode, was handed a six month jail sentence.

Detective Constable Becky Naughton said: “Drugs are a very real threat, and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice and remove that threat from our communities.

Officers from Rugby’s CID team found a cannabis factory at a property in Oxford Road, Ryton.

“We continue to use our powers on a daily basis to disrupt the activities of those who are producing, dealing and using drugs as well as proactively targeting those we believe to be involved in drugs.

"If anyone has any information about drug production, dealing or use I would encourage them to get in touch and share their concerns.