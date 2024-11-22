Two men jailed for one day after being caught inside 'banned' Leamington house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been jailed for one day after they were found inside a Leamington house that had been subject to a closure order by police.

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team enforced a closure order in place at a house near Gainsborough Drive, Leamington, in response to antisocial behaviour on the property.

And officers from the neighborhood team found Gareth Heywood and Thomas McSweeney in the living room at around 6pm on November 21.

Gareth Heywood, aged 56, of The Parade, Leamington, and Thomas McSweeney, aged 50, of Heathcote Street, Coventry, have been sentenced to one day’s detention after breaching a closure order.

PC Graham Martin of Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said “The closure order was put in place so we could take stronger action against antisocial behaviour linked with this house that was causing problems for the local community.

“McSweeney and Heywood decided to use the property anyway, and we hope that their arrest curbs any belief they may have held that we won’t take swift action against antisocial behaviour.”