Two men jailed for series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

One of them broke the finger of a shopworker who confronted him

Two men have been jailed after carrying out a series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Trevor Myles, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of theft, one count of assault and one count of assaulting an emergency worker. The theft offences occurred between February 7 to March 10.

During one incident at a shop in Leamington's Parade, last month a member of staff tried to stop Myles from stealing alcohol. In the process Myles assaulted the shopworker and broke his finger.

Arthur Fear and Trevor Myles

Myles was spotted on CCTV in Leamington on March 13. He fled from officers who gave chase before catching up with him in Bury Road where he pushed and scratched one of them, causing cuts to her hand.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week where he was jailed for 42 weeks.

Arthur Fear, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft and one count of assault. The offences occurred between December 10, 2022 to February 18, 2023.

On one occasion on December 30, Fear assaulted someone who confronted him as he attempted to steal alcohol from a shop in Leamington's Parade.

Fear was arrested in Fallow Hill, Leamington, on March 14 and appeared at Warwick Crown Court the following day where he was jailed for 45 weeks.