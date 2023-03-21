Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Two men jailed for series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

One of them broke the finger of a shopworker who confronted him

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

Two men have been jailed after carrying out a series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Trevor Myles, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of theft, one count of assault and one count of assaulting an emergency worker. The theft offences occurred between February 7 to March 10.

During one incident at a shop in Leamington's Parade, last month a member of staff tried to stop Myles from stealing alcohol. In the process Myles assaulted the shopworker and broke his finger.

Most Popular
Arthur Fear and Trevor Myles
Arthur Fear and Trevor Myles
Arthur Fear and Trevor Myles

Myles was spotted on CCTV in Leamington on March 13. He fled from officers who gave chase before catching up with him in Bury Road where he pushed and scratched one of them, causing cuts to her hand.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week where he was jailed for 42 weeks.

Arthur Fear, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft and one count of assault. The offences occurred between December 10, 2022 to February 18, 2023.

On one occasion on December 30, Fear assaulted someone who confronted him as he attempted to steal alcohol from a shop in Leamington's Parade.

Fear was arrested in Fallow Hill, Leamington, on March 14 and appeared at Warwick Crown Court the following day where he was jailed for 45 weeks.

Inspector Simon Ryan, head of the Warwick District Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I hope this sends a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated in the area and we are working closely with businesses to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”