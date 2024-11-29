Two men left with serious head injuries after assault in Leamington
Warwickshire Police said the incident happened at around 4am on Saturday November 16 in Tachbrook Road near the junction with Old Warwick Road.
A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s reported being assaulted by two men.
They both suffered serious head injuries that required them to be taken to hospital.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We are looking to identify the people in connection with the offence and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it.”
Anyone who witnessed anything or who may have information that could help officers with their investigation can contact the force using its website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Information can also be given by calling 101.
Alternatively, people can also submit information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/