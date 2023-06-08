Two men pretending to be from the water board trick their way into homes near Warwick and Leamington

Police are urging people to be vigilant and warn others

Two men pretending to be from the water board tricked their way into two homes near Warwick.

In both cases, one of them checked the meter while the other searched the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police believe these distraction burglaries might be linked to similar incidents in the north of the county.

Two men pretending to be from the water board tricked their way into two homes near Warwick.

The two incidents near Warwick happened at about 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday June 7) when the men tricked their way into two homes in Styles Close, Hampton Magna.

Shortly before 8pm on the same day, a man claiming to be from a water company knocked on the doors of four neighbouring properties on Knowle Hill in Hurley.

He told them the water had been contaminated and asked them to gather in one of the properties while he carried out some tests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he left, having completed the tests, three of the four homeowners discovered that cash and jewellery had been taken.

The man is described as white, in his 60s, around 6ft 6in tall, with grey hair, of average build. He is reported to have been wearing jeans and a shirt.

Warwickshire Police said: "We are currently pursuing several lines of investigation and not ruling out the possibility the incidents may be linked. Officers from the respective Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) will be conducting reassurance patrols in the areas as part of our enquiries."

Atherstone SNT Sergeant Adam Skelsey and Warwick District SNT Inspector Simon Ryan said: “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind our communities of our advice around people calling at your door. There may be some individuals seeking to trick their way into your home and although their stories can be very convincing, they are often not genuine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Genuine callers will usually have an appointment and anyone who is cold calling should be asked for identification. If you are in any doubt, do not let them in and either call the company they are claiming to be from to confirm their identity, or if it is an emergency, dial 999.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 374 of 7 June (Hurley) and 201 of 7 June (Hampton Magna).

Further tips and advice:

- Check to see who is at the door by using a door viewer, or looking through a front window

- Put the chain on before you open the door as this is a barrier against unwanted callers

- When an unexpected caller claims they work for a utility company, they must be able to quote your password and unique customer number and produce an identity card

- If someone claims to be from the police, they should carry an ID card with their photograph on - check this carefully and keep the chain on. This also applies to genuine tradespeople.

- If you're unsure about the caller's identity, telephone the company the caller claims to represent, but don't rely on them giving you the number as it may be false - genuine callers won't mind waiting

- If you're still unsure, ask the caller to come back later so that you can arrange for a friend or relative to be present

- If you feel uncomfortable or are concerned with the person’s presence, call 101 or 999 if a crime is in action