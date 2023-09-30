Two more arrests this weekend in connection with shooting of Ben Daly in Leamington
Both are currently in police custody
Two further people have been arrested this weekend in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly in Leamington
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are currently in police custody.
Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of Ben Daly on Thursday August 10.
The latest two arrests bring the total of arrests up to nine.