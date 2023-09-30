Register
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Two more arrests this weekend in connection with shooting of Ben Daly in Leamington

Both are currently in police custody
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Sep 2023, 20:27 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 20:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two further people have been arrested this weekend in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly in Leamington

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are currently in police custody.

Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of Ben Daly on Thursday August 10.

The latest two arrests bring the total of arrests up to nine.