Two more arrests this weekend in connection with shooting of Ben Daly in Leamington

Two further people have been arrested this weekend in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly in Leamington

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are currently in police custody.

Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of Ben Daly on Thursday August 10.