Two more Ryton men charged with Nuneaton attempted murder

By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:28 BST
Two more men from Ryton have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Nuneaton on May 9.

Michael Galbraith, 26 and 23-year-old Thomas Galbraith, both of Woodside Park in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, were arrested and charged on Tuesday (June 3).

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (June 4).

This follows on from 28-year-old James Galbraith, of Limerick in Ireland being charged with attempted murder and threats to kill.

20-year-old Anthony Galbraith of Woodside Park was also charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

James and Anthony Galbraith will appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 20.

