Two new safety call points set up in Leamington to reassure women and young girls when they are out in town

Two new safety call points have been set up in Leamington to reassure women and young girls when they are out in town.

Two new safety call points have been set up in Leamington to reassure women and young girls when they are out in town.

Following a consultation with residents and community groups, the new call points were installed in Brunswick Street and Court Street. Two further call points were upgraded in High Street and Clemens Street.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call points, which are manned by the Warwick District Council (WDC) CCTV operation, are available to anyone who needs help.

Cllr Judy Falp, portfolio holder for health and community protection at WDC, said: “These call points offer a vital point of contact for the public to our 24/7 CCTV control room, allowing us to quickly react to incidents and liaise with partners to ensure the safety of our residents. I’m pleased to see more of these points installed, helping people feel safe when out and about in the district.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Ensuring women and girls are not only safe but also feel safe in our town centres is vital.

"While our streets are in the main safe places to be, there are still areas where people feel vulnerable and we’ve been listening to the feedback from residents on where targeted interventions are needed.

"The new call points in Brunswick Street and Court Street provide an easy way for the public to ask for help should they need it, while also acting as a deterrent to perpetrators, who will realise that CCTV and police will quickly react to incidents.

"Along with the other measures being funded through our successful bid to the Government’s Safer Streets fund, this should provide reassurance that our streets and town centres are safe for everyone.”

Alongside the launch of the call points, the Safer Streets team have also released a short demonstration film to show how the points work in a given scenario. To view the video please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQJUcCQepHs

For more information about Safer Streets go to www.safeinwarwickshire.com/safer-streets