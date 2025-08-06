Two pedestrians suffered serious leg injuries in Rugby collision

Two pedestrians suffered serious leg injuries after a collision in Rugby on Friday (August 1).

Police were called to reports of a collision between the driver of an older blue Peugeot and two pedestrians in Lawford Lane, near the junction with Main Street, Bilton, at 2.40pm.

They were taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in this area, call 101 quoting incident number 187 of 1 August 2025.