Two people arrested after a report of a man with a gun in Warwick

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Two people have been arrested following a firearms incident in Warwick last night (Friday, February 2).

At 11.30pm officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a property in Hammond Close. It was reported that a man had a firearm.

A short time later a suspect was located in Bollingbrook Drive and an imitation firearm was seized.

Two people have been arrested following a firearms incident in Warwick

The 19-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 39-year-old woman from Warwick was later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing and that anyone with any information can report it at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or call 101.

Those giving information are asked to quote incident 395 of February 2.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111.