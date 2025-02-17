Two people arrested after police raid cannabis 'garden centre' near Leamington
Officers from different factions within Warwickshire Police attended the raid, which took place on Sunday morning (February 16).
Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police posted about the raid on their Facebook page.
The post joked: “We heard about an up and coming 'garden centre' in Radford Semele. Due to Gardeners' World being on hold until the spring, we thought it an ideal opportunity to improve our horticultural knowledge, alongside providing support and reassurance to an independent trader.
“This morning, officers from Warwick Rural East SNT, Leamington Police and Warwickshire Police Patrol attended School Lane to find the business closed.
"Concerned that any plants inside may be lacking in nourishment and in need of a good watering, we used our special key to gain entry.
“Two individuals were located inside the property. A quantity of plants in varying stages of development were on display, along with some DIY electrics.
"They must be contemplating the addition of an on-site food outlet, as there were 'herbs' hung up to dry. After all, what's a garden centre nowadays without an on-site café.
They added: “On a serious note, grows like this can be very dangerous.
"It's not just the potential risk individuals may pose but there is also an increased fire risk due to hazardous adaptations to the electrics.
“Two individuals are currently in custody, helping us with our enquiries.”
If anyone suspect drug related activity in their area, they can call 101 or submit a report online via: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org