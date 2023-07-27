Two people arrested in connection with 'spiking' and rape of young woman in Warwick

Officers are also asking for help in identifying a Good Samaritan who talked to the woman.

Two people have been arrested in connection with rape and ‘spiking’ incident in Warwick.

Officers are also looking for a Good Samaritan who talked and helped the victim the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident is understood to have happened on Saltisford late on Friday evening (July 21).

Two people have been arrested in connection with rape incident in Warwick.

A 28-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of rape and administering a noxious substance with intent to commit a sexual offence while a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance with intent to commit a sexual offence, and possession of a class A drugs.

They have both been released on bail until October.

Warwickshire Police said: "The following morning (Saturday), the victim – a woman in her 20s - was trying to make her way home around midday when she flagged down and spoke to a member of the public in Wallwin Place.

"They are understood to have helped the victim order a taxi and we’re particularly keen to speak to them as a witness as they could have key information for the ongoing investigation."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Abigail Simpson said: "This was clearly a distressing incident for the victim and we have specially trained officers giving her support at this time.

"We understand the concern incidents like these cause in the community and would like to reassure them we are carrying out extensive enquiries.

“We have made two arrests in connection with the incident but are particularly keen to identify the person who spoke to the woman in the street on the Saturday morning.

“If you were in Wallwin Place and spoke to a woman around noon, you know who this was, or you think it might be you, please, please get in touch with us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The information you have could prove pivotal to our ongoing investigation.”