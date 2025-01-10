Two people charged with murder following the death of a baby from Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:14 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 09:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people arrested following the death of a baby from Rugby have been charged.

Police received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of the town, at about 4.35am on Tuesday (January 7).

The baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.

A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Rugby have both been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The man has also been charged with possession of indecent images.

They will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday January 10).

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice