Two people charged with murder following the death of a baby from Rugby
Two people arrested following the death of a baby from Rugby have been charged.
Police received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of the town, at about 4.35am on Tuesday (January 7).
The baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.
A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Rugby have both been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The man has also been charged with possession of indecent images.
They will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday January 10).