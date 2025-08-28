Two people from Leamington charged after police seize drugs and over £50k in cash
A traffic stop in Leamington on Friday August 22 led to the seizure of five large bags of cannabis – and that in turn led them to the huge amount of money which was stored in a house in town.
The cannabis, along with three mobile phones and some money, was seized after the car was stopped in Warwick New Road.
Warwickshire Police said initial enquiries linked the car to a house in Lydstep Grove.
Officers used powers under section 18 of The Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 to enter the house where they discovered a larger amount of cash.
A man and woman, both from Leamington, were arrested and later charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
