A boy and a man have been sentenced following a hammer attack in Warwick.

Warwick Crown Court heard how the pair spent several days searching for their victim – a 16-year-old boy – and told people what they intended to do to him.

On September 14 2023, Jake Coop and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons told three friends of the victim, that they were looking for the him so they could stab him.

Jake Coop. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A video of this conversation was later posted online, Warwickshire Police said it is believed by Coop.

On the afternoon of September 16 2023, the victim and his friends were walking along Tapping Way when they were confronted by the two defendants.

Warwickshire Police said that during the altercation Coop struck the victim about the head with a hammer.

The 16-year-old drew a large Rambo knife and chased one of the victim’s friends.

The two defendants then fled on push bikes, after members of the public saw what was happening.

A short time later the victim collapsed and began to fit in Coton End and his friends called an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital where he was placed into an induced coma. Fortunately, a CT scan showed no serious damage to his brain.

The 16-year-old was arrested in the early hours of the following morning at his home.

Later that day Coop was arrested after handing himself in at Leamington Police Station.

Jake Coop, 19, of River Close, Leamington was given a five-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court found him guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The 16-year-old from Rugby was given a four-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article. The court found him guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Detective Constable Mark Lowndes from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a violent attack that left the victim with potential serious injuries and fearing for his life.

"Thankfully the victim did not suffer brain damage.