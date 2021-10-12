Two police officers allegedly assaulted while dealing with a disturbance in Leamington

A Leamington man has been charged with assaulting two police officers.

Warwickshire Police said the two officers were allegedly struck as they tried to detain a man after responding to a report of a disturbance at a house in Leamington in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 39-year-old man from Leamington was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

In a separate incident in another part of the county, a man was allegedly racially abusive towards officers on Sunday evening after he had been arrested in connection with a disturbance at a property in Alcester.

The 39-year-old mam from Alcester was arrested on suspicion of assault and committing a racially aggravated public order offence.