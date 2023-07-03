Register
Two police officers praised after helping return £2,000 to elderly fraud victim who had recently lost his wife

They intercepted a package containing cash
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

Two police officers have been praised after helping return £2,000 to an elderly fraud victim who had recently lost his wife.

PCs Katie Boughton and Tom Ward worked together to intercept a package containing the cash and returned it to the victim.

The officers – who were both response officers at Rugby at the time - were recognised at the force’s Response Policing Week awards held on Friday.

PCs Katie Boughton and Tom Ward were recognised at the force’s Response Policing Week awards held on Friday.PCs Katie Boughton and Tom Ward were recognised at the force’s Response Policing Week awards held on Friday.
Chief Inspector Jim Rankin, policing commander for Rugby, said: “Scammers knew this man had lost his wife and were deliberately targeting him because they knew he was vulnerable.

“It’s no easy job intercepting a package once it is in the postal system; you need a great deal of perseverance to gain the relevant permissions. Fortunately, both Katie and Tom showed this perseverance along with a great deal of compassion for a vulnerable victim. They returned his money and ensured these despicable criminals didn’t get their hands on it. Brilliant work!”