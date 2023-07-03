Two police officers praised after helping return £2,000 to elderly fraud victim who had recently lost his wife

Two police officers have been praised after helping return £2,000 to an elderly fraud victim who had recently lost his wife.
PCs Katie Boughton and Tom Ward worked together to intercept a package containing the cash and returned it to the victim.
The officers – who were both response officers at Rugby at the time - were recognised at the force’s Response Policing Week awards held on Friday.
Chief Inspector Jim Rankin, policing commander for Rugby, said: “Scammers knew this man had lost his wife and were deliberately targeting him because they knew he was vulnerable.
“It’s no easy job intercepting a package once it is in the postal system; you need a great deal of perseverance to gain the relevant permissions. Fortunately, both Katie and Tom showed this perseverance along with a great deal of compassion for a vulnerable victim. They returned his money and ensured these despicable criminals didn’t get their hands on it. Brilliant work!”