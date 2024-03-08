Two 'prolific' shoplifters jailed for committing offences in Kenilworth and Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two prolific shoplifters have been jailed for committing offences in Kenilworth and Warwick.

Dean Alton, age 47, of no fixed abode, has been handed a 37-week sentence at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday March 7) after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft.

During a three-week spree starting on February 9, he stole meat, clothing, and alcohol totalling more than £1,000.

Dean Alton (left) and Craig Wright (right). Photo by Warwickshire Police

Craig Wright, age 41, of Kempton Drive, Warwick, has been jailed for 30 weeks after pleading guilty today (Friday March 8) to seven counts of theft and one count of attempted theft.

Between November 2023 and January 2024, he stole clothing, bags, fragrances, food, and alcohol valuing more than £1,000.

During one theft, he stole more than £500 worth of alcohol from a shop in Kenilworth.

He was arrested yesterday (March 7).

PC Barney Tandy said: “Alton and Wright are prolific shoplifters whose actions have impacted local businesses, shop workers and the local community.

"We continue to work hard to identify offenders and bring cases to court.